State police trying to locate ‘key witness’ in Aliquippa homicide

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a woman they say is a witness to an Aliquippa homicide.

Troopers in Beaver County are trying to find Larronnequa “Ronnie” Wright, who is from the Pittsburgh area and is currently homeless.

PSP says Wright is a “key witness” to a homicide that occurred around noon on Dec. 22, 2024, at 1303 Main Street in Aliquippa.

If you’ve seen Wright or know where she may be, contact PSP Beaver at 724-773-7400 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online.

