State police urge caution about computer pop-ups after New Castle man loses nearly $19,000 in scam

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — After a New Castle man lost almost $19,000 in a technical support scam, Pennsylvania State Police are advising the public on what to look out for so they can avoid falling victim to similar scammers.

In a release, PSP in New Castle says a 67-year-old man became victim to the scam in October. IT started with a malware pop-up on his computer. After contacting the phone number on the pop-up, the scam began, and the man sent $15,000 in cash, plus shipping fees, to a San Diego home. He also gave the scammers $3,600 in scratched-off gift card codes that he purchased.

As a result of this scam, PSP urges the public to be cautious about pop-ups that may say their computer is infected with a virus or malware. The pop-up often locks the computer and contains a phone number for people to call to resolve the issue, acting like entities such as Microsoft or the FBI.

If you call the number on the pop-up, that’s when the scam starts, PSP said. Instead, you can remove the pop-up by pressing the control and w keys at the same time on a Windows device. You can also hold the power button to shut down your computer. If you suspect a scam or malware, disconnect your internet source and contact a professional for help.

Police also urge not to allow anyone to have remote access to your computer because then scammers will always have unfettered access and can steal passwords or personal and financial information.

Additionally, PSP reminds the public that no legitimate entity would request payment in gift cards, gift card codes or cash sent in the mail.

Victims of scams like this should inform their financial institutions, consider changing all passwords and look into a credit freeze.

