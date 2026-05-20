State Sen. Camera Bartolotta fends off challenger for GOP nomination

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Republican State Senator Camera Bartolotta fended off her primary challenger.

Bartolotta just gave her victory speech to a crowd of her supporters at Bella Sera.

She ended up winning the race with 55% of the vote.

The race between her and challenger Al Buchtan was closely watched and expensive.

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Poll workers told Channel 11’s Cara Sapida that voter turnout was extremely low in Washington County.

Whether you live in Washington or Greene counties, or not you’ve likely seen attack ads and Senator Bartolotta addressed it.

“The results of this tonight prove no matter who they are, no matter how big they are, no matter the millions they have, they’re not going to buy a senate seat,” Batolotta said.

She addressed her crowd and thanked them for door knocking, sign posting and making phone calls.

She did address the number of mailers people have been receiving. She said she was overwhelmed and frustrated as everyone with them and attack ads in this campaign.

“I’m really grateful and blessed to do what I’m able to do for the people of the 46th district of Pennsylvania, and I’m really super blessed to be able to do it one more time,” Bartolotta said.

Channel 11 spoke to Al Buchtan. He said he is not sad or disappointed.

He said he wanted to hold people accountable and expose corruption and felt he did that. He said it was a humbling experience and to be determined if he has a future in politics.

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