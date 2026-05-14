Race for Pennsylvania’s 46th State Senate District seat heating up

One of the most closely watched and expensive races in next week’s Pennsylvania primary is the Republican contest for the 46th State Senate District.

Channel 11 sat down with both candidates, three-term incumbent Senator Camera Bartolotta and Greene County businessman and school board member Al Buchtan, as outside groups continue flooding voters with attack ads and campaign mailers.

Bartolotta, who was first elected in 2014, described herself as a Republican who has been successful in a historically Democratic area.

“I’m the first woman ever elected to this seat,” Bartolotta said. “I was a Republican elected in a very Democratic area in 2014 before this red wave came along.”

When asked about the biggest challenges facing taxpayers, both candidates pointed to the economy, but offered different solutions.

“The biggest challenge is the taxes. Cost of living is extremely too high,” Buchtan said. “We need to do some school consolidation. We have 500 school districts in the state, which is too many.”

Bartolotta focused on economic development.

“We need to be more business-friendly,” she said. “We’ve got to attract more capital investment into Pennsylvania. That brings good-paying jobs.”

Much of the race has also centered on questions surrounding Buchtan’s residency.

A judge ordered Buchtan to update his candidate paperwork to list Greene County as his primary residence, a decision later upheld on appeal. The case focused on whether a Canonsburg townhouse was a true residence or simply a campaign headquarters.

“Legally, you could live in Washington or Greene County to run for this office,” Cara Sapida asked Buchtan. “Why not just live in your home in Greene?”

“As I said on the stand, I love it here,” Buchtan responded.

Buchtan defended his residency claims, saying he met the legal requirements to establish residence in Washington County.

“I did apply here legally. I got my driver’s license, insurance, everything the law says I have to have to be a resident,” he said.

Bartolotta sharply criticized the situation.

“To try and hornswoggle the voters into believing he lives in Washington County was extremely insulting,” Bartolotta said. “People say, ‘Well, it’s part of the district anyway.’ Exactly. Why did he have to fib about it?”

Buchtan said he and his wife are looking to buy a home in Washington County and admitted the townhouse was rented for political reasons.

“It was for political reasons. I want to be in the heart of the district,” Buchtan said. “For me to be in Greene County and drive to Beaver, that’s two hours back and forth. That cuts down on what I can actually do for people.”

The candidates also addressed campaign spending and outside influence in the race.

Bartolotta said outside groups connected to the skill game industry are fighting to keep skill games untaxed and unregulated, something some local leaders warn could hurt local businesses and drive up taxes.

“They have been pumping millions of dollars into primary races in Pennsylvania against Republican incumbent state senators who could or might tax or regulate skill games,” Bartolotta said.

Buchtan responded to questions about outside support tied to his campaign.

“About who’s donating to my campaign, that goes to a committee that I’m not part of,” he said.

Bartolotta also defended her bipartisan approach to governing and highlighted legislation she says she has successfully passed while working with a Democratic governor.

She said she has sponsored bills signed into law to support victims of domestic violence and to expand workers’ compensation benefits for first responders experiencing job-related post-traumatic stress.

“All these mailers saying I married Bill DeWeese. I can’t count how many couples I met knocking on doors where one is a Democrat and one is a Republican,” Bartolotta said. “I think it’s incredibly insulting to say you can’t cooperate with the other side.”

Pennsylvania’s primary election is Tuesday.

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