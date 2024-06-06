State senate passes bill that would allow ‘canned cocktails’ to be sold in grocery stores

A new bill passed by the Pennsylvania Senate will allow the sale of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, or “canned cocktails,” in more places, including grocery stores and gas stations.

The beverages are only sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores since the base alcohol is liquor.

The bill would allow distributors, bars and restaurants with liquor licenses to sell the drinks for consumption off the premises.

Sen. Mike Regan, who sponsored the bill, said the popularity of canned cocktails is growing, but a limited amount of products are being offered in Pennsylvania.

“As these products continue to grow, they are flooding into neighboring states, while Pennsylvania’s selection remains limited,” the bill reads.

The bill heads to the state House.

