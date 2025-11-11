3 people killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Fayette County

HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State troopers are responding to a fatal crash in Fayette County.

Police were called to the area of Route 40 near Laurel Road in Henry Clay Township on Monday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Kaylee Barnhart said three people are dead.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

Route 40 is closed in both directions in the area of the crash.

State police say they will release more information as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

