Steady, light rain expected throughout Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Hope you enjoyed the beautiful Valentine’s Day!

Light, steady rain will move into the area after 7 or 8 a.m., especially areas south of I-80, as an area of low pressure passes by.

Rain will be steadiest late in the morning and into the first half of the afternoon. Raindrops wrap up by this evening. While rainfall amounts will generally stay at a quarter inch or less for most, it will be damp for much of the day.

Watch for areas of dense fog to form late tonight, given the rain today on top of the recent cold ground. Clouds will be stubborn on Monday with highs limited to the mid-40s in most spots.

Warmer air is expected to take over for much of this week, with highs in the 50s starting Tuesday, possibly reaching 60 degrees by Thursday.

There will be occasional showers around, with the first system bringing showers and then again later Thursday, potentially into early Friday. Cooler, more seasonable air will settle in next weekend when highs drop into the 30s by Sunday.

