Steady rain expected throughout most of Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Our soggy Saturday is here with periods of rain — some heavy — expected throughout the morning.

Additional showers will develop this afternoon, with even a thunderstorm or two possible south of Pittsburgh through this evening. The steadiest rain will wrap up late tonight or very early Sunday morning. But, clouds will linger Sunday along with spotty afternoon showers.

Northwest flow will keep clouds in the forecast over the next several days, with isolated afternoon showers.

The bigger headline will be the temperature with afternoon highs not getting out of the low to mid-50s.

Improvements in our weather should come toward late-week with more sunshine and more seasonable temperatures.

