Scattered showers continue Sunday; storms possible in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Damp conditions kick off Sunday morning, so you’ll want to be prepared and have your rain gear ready for more wet weather at times. Showers will be around for the start of the Pittsburgh Marathon, with temperatures in the upper 50s to start and in the 60s through the race.

Dry periods are expected by midday, with some clearing into the early afternoon as temperatures turn warmer — highs will be in the 70s. Showers and storms are expected to develop again in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe, producing strong winds and downpours. Stay weather-aware this afternoon and evening. Remember, if thunder roars, move indoors.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance for a brief break in the rain, with more unsettled weather throughout the week.

