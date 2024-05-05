American runners take top spots in 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — Two Americans clinched first place in the 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon.

Andrew Bowman, of Detroit, won the men’s division with a time of 2:15:52. Jane Bareikis took the top spot in the women’s division with a time of 2:37:39.

PHOTOS: Thousands of runners fill Downtown during the 2024 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events

“Oh my god, well, if you can see, my eyes are kind of teary, that’s because that’s a high. I’m extremely grateful to be here and extremely grateful that I got the win today. I love this sport of ours; it hurts so much, and that’s why it feels so good to finally put it together,” Bowman told Channel 11 at the finish line.

Bowman decided to run the Pittsburgh Marathon because his wife suggested he take on a race that is special to her. Sydney Bowman won the women’s division of the marathon in 2018.

The 2023 men’s division winner, Tyler McCandless, took third place. He crossed the finish line over a minute after Bowman and eight seconds after second-place finisher Will Loevner.

Damaris Areba, of Ethiopia, took second in the women’s division, crossing the finish line just under a minute after Bareikis. American Christina Murphy took third with a time of 2:43:55.

