Steady rain on Friday continues into wet weekend

PITTSBURGH — Wet weather returns after lunch on Friday, along with 25-35 mph wind gusts.

Rain will be steady at times through the evening commute then gradually end before sunrise early Saturday morning.

Another brief break between systems sets up on Saturday but another round of showers moves in Sunday.

The Sunday system will also bring colder temperatures with leftover rain showers changing to snow showers.

Monday will look and feel more like January than November with gusty winds pushing wind chills into the 20s, along with scattered snow showers.

Accumulating snow is likely north of Pittsburgh near I-80 and bands of snow could push as far south as Pittsburgh.

