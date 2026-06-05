Steel City Tunnel Partners wins $1B Alcosan contract

Alcosan has awarded joint venture Steel City Tunnel Partners a $1 billion contract to construct the Ohio River Tunnel.

Steel City Tunnel Partners reflects an equal partnership between Lane Construction Corp. and Brayman Construction Corp.

The project is a key component of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s Clean Water Plan, a multi-billion-dollar program designed to significantly improve water quality throughout the Pennsylvania region. It includes construction of approximately 4.9 miles of deep tunnel, multiple shafts, regulator structures and associated near-surface facilities designed to capture and convey wet weather combined sewer flows for treatment. Once complete, the system will capture and convey excess wet weather flows, reducing combined sewer overflows into regional waterways by approximately 7 billion gallons annually.

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