Steel Valley School District officials offer inside look at new elementary school

MUNHALL, Pa. — School officials shared a first look at the brand-new Steel Valley Elementary on Wednesday.

District leaders gave a tour where they showed off the gym, classrooms, and the cafeteria.

The building was built on E. Oliver Road in Munhall.

Leaders say the school is designed to give the students more space, updated technology, and modern classrooms.

“We’re going from archaic schools of the 1900s to a future-focused school built for the students’ needs today and tomorrow.” Steel Valley School District Acting Superintendent Brian Plichta said.

Officials say the building will be ready for the first day of school: Aug. 31.

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