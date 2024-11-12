Steelers add wide receiver, all-pro punt returner to practice squad

PITTSBURGH — Even after the trade deadline, the Steelers continue adding to their wide receiver talent depth by adding a player who also could have special team implications.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport says the Steelers are signing Jamal Agnew, a wide receiver and all-pro punt returner to the practice squad.

Source: The #Steelers are signing former All-Pro WR and returner Jamal Agnew to their practice squad, a potentially intriguing option now that he’s healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2024

Agnew, 29, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2017 and was an all-pro punt returner during his rookie year. He spent four seasons in Detroit before signing as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NBC Sports reports that in the last year of his three-year deal with the Jaguars, Agnew was sidelined with rib and shoulder injuries, then suffered a season-ending lower leg fracture.

Our partners at Steelers Now report that the Steelers have previously shown interest in Agnew. They worked him out in September while he was still rehabbing his injuries.

The Steelers have already been adding to their wide receiver depth recently, signing Mike Williams on the day of the trade deadline. Williams played Sunday and helped the Steelers pull off a comeback win over the Commanders.

Agnew could be utilized as a punt returner since Calvin Austin III’s status is unknown after he suffered an injury against the Commanders.

The Steelers haven’t announced a corresponding transaction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group