Steelers add wide receiver, all-pro punt returner to practice squad

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Jamal Agnew JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Jamal Agnew #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Even after the trade deadline, the Steelers continue adding to their wide receiver talent depth by adding a player who also could have special team implications.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport says the Steelers are signing Jamal Agnew, a wide receiver and all-pro punt returner to the practice squad.

Agnew, 29, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2017 and was an all-pro punt returner during his rookie year. He spent four seasons in Detroit before signing as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NBC Sports reports that in the last year of his three-year deal with the Jaguars, Agnew was sidelined with rib and shoulder injuries, then suffered a season-ending lower leg fracture.

Our partners at Steelers Now report that the Steelers have previously shown interest in Agnew. They worked him out in September while he was still rehabbing his injuries.

The Steelers have already been adding to their wide receiver depth recently, signing Mike Williams on the day of the trade deadline. Williams played Sunday and helped the Steelers pull off a comeback win over the Commanders.

Agnew could be utilized as a punt returner since Calvin Austin III’s status is unknown after he suffered an injury against the Commanders.

The Steelers haven’t announced a corresponding transaction.

