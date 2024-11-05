Steelers trade for Jets wide receiver Mike Williams, according to reports

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking to trade for a wide receiver for months. On Tuesday, they finally landed one according to reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are trading a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Jets for Mike Williams.

Schefter says the Steelers will take on the remainder of Williams’ contract for this season. He will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Williams has been with the Jets for one season, starting in three games and making 12 receptions for 166 yards and no touchdowns.

Before that, he played with the Chargers for seven seasons.

