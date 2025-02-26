Steelers again receive poor marks on NFLPA report card

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers again did not get a favorable review in the NFLPA’s annual report card

The Steelers were ranked No. 28 out of 32 for the second straight year.

Some areas of concern players highlighted include ownership (D), strength coaches (C-) and the locker room (D).

The NFLPA report card explains that players express concern over Art Rooney II’s willingness to invest in facilities despite feeling he is committed to building a competitive team.

Rooney’s willingness to invest in upgrades to the practice facility was a concern last year and also something Channel 11′s Jenna Harner asked him about after the end of this season. Click here to watch that interview.

Players view the locker room and strength staff as two areas that need the most improvement. Players report the locker room needs renovation and the strength staff, which is No. 32 of 32 in the NFLPA report card, scores low on providing individualized training plans. That grade is despite the team hiring a new strength and conditioning staff.

The players also feel that the nutritionist is not accessible enough and wants that person to be around more often.

The only A grade for the Steelers is again head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin is credited for being efficient with player time and being “moderately receptive” to locker room feedback on team needs.

Despite remaining in the same spot this year, there were some improvements — notably the treatment of family grade going from an F- to a C- minus, thanks largely to the addition of daycare during home games.

