Steelers agree to long-term contract extension with TE Darnell Washington

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Darnell Washington that will keep him under contract in Pittsburgh through 2030, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The four-year deal has $42 million in new money, for an average annual value of $10.5 million per season, and has $21 million in guarantees.

The 6-foot-7 and over 300-pound Washington has been a stellar blocker since he first joined the Steelers out of Georgia in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has grown as a receiver in each of his three pro seasons.

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