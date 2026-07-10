Steelers defender learning from Pitt, Rams legend Aaron Donald

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed safety Jaquan Brisker in free agency this offseason, and it is safe to say he is taking his new opportunity very seriously.

Brisker recently worked out with former Pitt and Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald and soaked up as much knowledge as he could from the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Brisker is joining Pittsburgh after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Over the last four years in the league, he has recorded 342 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 21 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Brisker did that all while displaying his versatility, playing almost the same amount of snaps at free safety (1,270) as he did in the box (1,290), according to Pro Football Focus.

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