Steelers Defensive Lineman Suspended for PED Violation

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended five games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced on Tuesday.

Ekuale, 31, is in his first season with the Steelers, and has been on the injured reserve list since Oct. 31, after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Ekuale’s suspension will be served while he is on the injured reserve list. It is an unpaid suspension that will cost him approximately $325,000 in salary over the next five weeks. His one-year contract with the Steelers will expire in March.

