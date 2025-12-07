Steelers DT Cam Heyward receives rare fine

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward was fined $11,593 for taunting during the Buffalo Bills game last Sunday. It was Heyward’s first fine since 2015 (uniform violation).

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was also fined $14,491 for a violent gesture, while linebacker Payton Wilson was fined two separate times for a total of $14,132 for unnecessary roughness. One was for blocking after the whistle, the other for a blindside block, both on kickoff returns.

Cam Heyward was irate for most of the game, claiming that he was kneed in the stomach by quarterback Josh Allen.

“Being kneed in my stomach, and then just jawing back and forth, and then just ticked off the entire game because as a quarterback, they’re protected, but I’m not?” Heyward said.

Heyward added that Allen’s shot was intentional.

