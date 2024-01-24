Local

Steelers enter offseason way over salary cap

Omar Khan Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start their 2024 offseason in the red financially, as Omar Khan and company will have some work to do to get the team salary cap compliant and to make room to sign free agents.

The good news is that there is plenty of flexibility for Khan and Cole Marcoux, who took over many of the general manager’s former salary cap duties.

First, let’s start with the full bill. The Steelers start the offseason at approximately $15.2 million over the projected salary cap. The league has yet to officially set the cap ceiling, but it is expected to come in around $242.5 million. The current Steelers payroll includes the top 51 salaries (all that are counted in the offseason) that add up to $259.7 million

