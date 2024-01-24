Police investigate officer-involved shooting on South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh Police and Allegheny County Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police were called to Huron Street in the South Side Slopes just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Channel 11 Morning News is working to get more details from investigators. Watch Channel 11 Morning News for live updates from the scene from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group