Steelers fan asks for help finding sentimental Terrible Towel lost amid crowd sheltering from rain

PITTSBURGH — A Steelers fan is asking for help reuniting with a Terrible Towel that has significant sentimental value.

Morgan Koester took to Facebook after Sunday’s game, asking for help. While in the crowd during the rain, she lost a terrible towel her parents gave her after her husband passed away. It’s inscribed with his name “Josh Cline” and “Biggest Fan.” She says she’s brought this towel to every home game this year.

Koester hopes that someone at Acrisure Stadium accidentally picked it up, thinking it was a regular Terrible Towel.

Koester sits in section 520 and thinks the towel could have been lost near a bathroom below their seats.

