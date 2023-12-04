Local

Steelers fan asks for help finding sentimental Terrible Towel lost amid crowd sheltering from rain

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Lost terrible towel This terrible towel with sentimental value was lost during the Steelers game Sunday while crowds were escaping the rain.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Steelers fan is asking for help reuniting with a Terrible Towel that has significant sentimental value.

Morgan Koester took to Facebook after Sunday’s game, asking for help. While in the crowd during the rain, she lost a terrible towel her parents gave her after her husband passed away. It’s inscribed with his name “Josh Cline” and “Biggest Fan.” She says she’s brought this towel to every home game this year.

Koester hopes that someone at Acrisure Stadium accidentally picked it up, thinking it was a regular Terrible Towel.

Koester sits in section 520 and thinks the towel could have been lost near a bathroom below their seats.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beaver County mother accused of suffocating, strangling her 2 children to death
  • 2 women hospitalized after head-on crash in Pittsburgh
  • Mama June, family got on last trip with Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell amid her cancer battle
  • VIDEO: Man killed in overnight Carrick shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read