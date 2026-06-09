Steelers’ focus turns to rookies as OTAs wind down

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are nearing the end of their spring workouts.

This is the last week of OTAs before a seven-week break. Then, the team reconvenes in Latrobe for training camp.

This week in particular is a big one for younger players.

After high veteran turnout the first few weeks of OTAs and minicamp, head coach Mike McCarthy told Channel 11 that now the focus really shifts to getting reps to those younger guys.

Take the quarterback room, rookie Drew Allar confirmed to us - only he and Will Howard were in attendance today. Which is to be expected as spring drills wind down.

McCarthy said otherwise, he’s been really pleased with how the group is coming together as everyone adjusts to a new system.

That includes a pretty sizable rookie draft class.

“They’re able to keep up with the speed of it, you know, I think they all struggled the first week the way you’re supposed to,” McCarthy said. “But you know it’s come together for them, and this is a big week for them because they’ll get more reps this week than they have combined, you know, up to this point.”

The work actually doesn’t end for the rookie class this week. McCarthy told us the team will host a rookie school for part of next week to give them more one-on-one time with coaches.

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