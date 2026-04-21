Steelers front office prepares for NFL Draft as voluntary minicamp begins for players

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers kicked off “voluntary minicamp” on the South Side on Monday while the front office prepares to draft a new rookie class.

For Steelers GM Omar Khan, these days leading into the draft are always the slowest.

With 12 picks offering a lot of flexibility, he and Mike McCarthy believe they’re ready, despite uncertainty at a few positions.

“I trust our process. I’m confident, saying right now, that when we’re done on Saturday, we’ve gotten 10, 12, 14 players, whatever it is. [I] feel good about - really good about - where we’re at right now and all the work we put into it and how the board is stacked,” said Khan.

Despite a new coaching staff, Khan said not much has changed in his process, though the Steelers did have a noticeably smaller presence at prospect pro days.

Khan is chalking that up to scheduling and the coaching transition.

Head Coach McCarthy shared some new ideas, too.

He said he is a believer in drafting and developing players as the main way to build a roster.

“I think we have a very good mix of younger players and established veterans. And then to add a full draft class and obviously being above 10, I think would be awesome personally,” McCarthy said.

But there are still questions.

Left tackle Broderick Jones is still recovering from a season-ending neck injury, though Khan said nothing has changed - downplaying a recent report that Jones suffered a setback.

At quarterback, the wait continues for Aaron Rodgers.

Khan is calling those talks positive.

As for how that impacts their draft strategy:

“You know, we still evaluate it. That doesn’t change our evaluation process. We’re still putting the guys up where they need to be. And, you know, we’ll just see how it shakes out,” Khan said.

Mike McCarthy, the Greenfield native, is excited to see his hometown on display, but it’s all business for him.

He said it’s a bigger deal for his family. He’ll be too busy on the South Side to fully take it in.

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