Steelers Get Good News on Health of OT Broderick Jones

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones has been cleared to practice and will not need to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, general manager Omar Khan said on Tuesday, the first day of training camp at St. Vincent College.

Jones, the team’s first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a season-ending neck injury that required surgery last October and was a limited participant in the team’s spring practice sessions, but he will not be limited by the injury ahead of the first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

Khan added that the Steelers will be “smart” with Jones and reintroducing him to the lineup. He did not divulge where Jones will be playing.

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