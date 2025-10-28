Steelers get injury diagnosis for strong safety DeShon Elliott

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ruled out strong safety DeShon Elliott (knee) for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tomlin described Elliott’s injury as a hyperextended knee. That appears to be an encouraging sign after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Monday night that the Steelers are bracing for Elliott to miss the rest of the season.

Fowler notes that Elliott’s ACL is intact and he’s working through the nature of the leg injury, so Pittsburgh will hold out hope, but a return is not considered likely at this point.

Tomlin said Elliott is week-to-week and said the team hasn’t yet discussed whether he’ll end up on injured reserve.

