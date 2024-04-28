Steelers Had Fourth-Most Valuable Draft

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft haul at the 2024 NFL Draft is widely considered one of the best. For the second consecutive year, Pro Football Focus gave Omar Khan and Co. an A+ draft grade.

Warren Sharp of Sharp of Sharp Football is also high on what the Steelers did this past weekend. He thinks they had the fourth-most valuable draft.

“The Steelers absolutely destroyed the early rounds of the draft and finished with the #4 most valuable draft class,” Sharp wrote. “Pittsburgh’s first four picks were all steals of varying degrees: OT Troy Fautanu (expected at 18, taken at 20), C Zach Frazier (expected at 38, taken at 51), WR Roman Wilson (expected at 53, taken at 84) and LB Payton Wilson (expected at 47, taken at 98).

