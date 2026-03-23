Steelers to host hybrid linebacker for pre-draft visit

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host LSU linebacker Harold Perkins for a pre-draft visit, according to a report by NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler.

Perkins is a 6-foot-1, 222-pound linebacker that was a three-time All-SEC selection in four years at LSU. A former edge rusher who moved to off-ball linebacker because of his size, Perkins is a strong blitzer from the position, with 17 sacks over his college career. He also excels as a playmaker, with eight career forced fumbles and five interceptions in 43 college games.

His instincts at linebacker are probably less refined than others because of making that transition later in his career. He is plenty fast, but has a tendency to get lost in coverage.

Perkins did not perform athletic testing at the 2026 NFL Combine.

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

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