Steelers host Pitt kicker Ben Sauls for pre-draft visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Pitt kicker Ben Sauls on a pre-draft visit to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday.

With one of the best kickers in the NFL in Chris Boswell, the Steelers do not have an obvious need for Sauls, but local college players do not count against the team’s maximum of 30 pre-draft visitors.

The Steelers do usually bring in a college UDFA to compete with (and more accurately, give Boswell a break) during training camp. Sauls could be a candidate for such a role, though he is one of the more highly regarded kickers in the 2025 class and could be drafted.

