Steelers kicker Chris Boswell gets married

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is in honeymoon bliss, as he and his now-wife Havana recently got married!

The Steelers congratulated the Boswells in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

The couple announced their engagement in 2022 and tied the knot on June 1 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas. Havana shared photos from their big day on Instagram, calling it “the best day of my life.”

    Most Read