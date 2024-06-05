Steelers kicker Chris Boswell gets married

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is in honeymoon bliss, as he and his now-wife Havana recently got married!

The Steelers congratulated the Boswells in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the Boswells! 💍 pic.twitter.com/rue5Fesi5t — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 4, 2024

The couple announced their engagement in 2022 and tied the knot on June 1 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas. Havana shared photos from their big day on Instagram, calling it “the best day of my life.”

