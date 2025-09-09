Steelers learning from narrow win while preparing home opener against Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — Fresh off a narrow win over the Jets, the Steelers are making their game plan for Sunday’s home opener against the Seahawks.

At his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is eager to take the field at Acrisure Stadium in front of Steelers Nation.

He said there’s a lot to learn from their Week 1 win, and that it’s really good to be able to learn from winning.

Tomlin pointed out that he wants to see the offensive line do a better job at protecting Aaron Rodgers, along with needing to establish their run game.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘Our QB got hit too much’: Mike Tomlin says Broderick Jones must be better

Channel 11’s Jenna Harner asked what he wants to see from his run defense this week. His response was simple: he wants them to be stouter.

Tomlin says the team is excited to take the field at home, but he also shared a message to the fans about the unique challenge it presents for them defensively.

“They’re a source of inspiration for us; there’s certainly a source of challenges for those that we compete against, but we also respect the challenge that it creates for us,” Tomlin said. “From a defensive perspective, we have to work with crowd noise this week to make sure that our communication and so forth is on point as they create a hostile environment for our opposing offense.”

The Steelers also plan to sign veteran safety Jabril Peppers, after Deshon Elliot was ruled out this week after injuring his knee.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group