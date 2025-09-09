‘Our QB got hit too much’: Mike Tomlin says Broderick Jones must be better

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Having a 41-year-old quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are best served keeping him off the ground. That mission wasn’t as successful as head coach Mike Tomlin would’ve liked in a 34-32 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tomlin discussed third-year left tackle Broderick Jones’ performance after signal-caller Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times in the victory.

“You know, certainly it could be better, but, certainly, all of our performances can be better,” Tomlin said Tuesday during a press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “As I mentioned, our quarterback got hit too much and he was a component of that.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group