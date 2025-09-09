Local

‘Our QB got hit too much’: Mike Tomlin says Broderick Jones must be better

By Brendan Howe, Steelers Now
Steelers Jets Football Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) runs out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis) (Vera Nieuwenhuis/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Brendan Howe, Steelers Now

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Having a 41-year-old quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are best served keeping him off the ground. That mission wasn’t as successful as head coach Mike Tomlin would’ve liked in a 34-32 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tomlin discussed third-year left tackle Broderick Jones’ performance after signal-caller Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times in the victory.

“You know, certainly it could be better, but, certainly, all of our performances can be better,” Tomlin said Tuesday during a press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “As I mentioned, our quarterback got hit too much and he was a component of that.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read