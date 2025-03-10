Steelers legend, current radio color analyst Craig Wolfley dies

PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers lineman and Steelers Radio Network color analyst Craig Wolfley has died, according to our partners at Steelers Now. He was 66.

Wolfley has been privatley fighting a cancer diagnoses in recent weeks, Steelers Now reported.

He was a fifth-round NFL draft choice for the Steelers in 1980. He played left guard and sometimes defensive tackle for the team from 1980-1989. He ended his 12-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 1991.

In 2002, Wofley joined the Steelers radio broadcast team. He replaced his life-long friend and former teammate Tunch Ilkin when Ilkin moved into the booth with Bill Hillgrove and Myron Cope. Wolfley remained on the sideline when Cope retired in 2006, but replaced Ilkin after he died from ALS in 2021.

Steelers Now reports that Wolfley leaves behind six children and his wife, Faith.

Art Rooney II released the following statement on the passing of Wolfley:

