Steelers legend Lynn Swann joining Excelitas Technologies board

PITTSBURGH — Strip District-based Excelitas Technologies Corp. announced that former Pittsburgh Steelers great Lynn Swann is joining its board.

Swann and Excelitas CEO Ron Keating have a history of working together. Keating had previously served as CEO of what was then Pittsburgh-based Evoqua Water Technologies, which Swann sat on the board of. When Evoqua was acquired by Xylem Inc. in May 2023, Swann then sat on the board of Xylem as part of the merger agreement. Meanwhile, Keating became CEO of Excelitas, then headquartered in Massachusetts, setting the stage for the technology company to move to the Strip District last year. Now, Swann will sit on the board of Excelitas, which works in several sectors, including life sciences and defense, designing and developing cameras, sensors and other optics-focused advanced technologies.

“We are honored to welcome Lynn to the Excelitas board,” Keating said in a prepared statement. “Lynn’s unique blend of leadership, integrity and public engagement aligns perfectly with our core values. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver on our corporate purpose to enrich life and be innovation driven.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group