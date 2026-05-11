Risk for frost, freeze returns again overnight

PITTSBURGH — Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are active tonight for much of the area.

Frost will return to the area tonight with a possible freeze for areas north of Pittsburgh. Make sure you have plants and flowers protected, as some areas will drop into the upper 20s, killing the less hardy plants.

Temperatures will remain below normal for much of the week, but the concern for frost will end Tuesday morning.

Rain will develop late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning with the chance for some thunder. Scattered thunderstorms could redevelop by Wednesday afternoon.

Finally, warmer air is on the way with a pattern switch into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group