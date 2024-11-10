Steelers lose 2 to injuries vs. Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (left ankle) both suffered in-game injuries and did not return in Sunday’s 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

“We had a lot of bump and bruises, some people were able to go back. Here are two who did not, Donte Jackson with a hamstring did not. Alex Highsmith with an ankle did not. I think everybody else in some former fashion got back in the game,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game.

Steelers running back Najee Harris revealed after the game that his ankle got rolled up on in the fourth quarter, which sidelined him briefly. He said he’ll get tested on Monday, but it doesn’t appear to be serious.

Highsmith sustained a left ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Highsmith rolled his ankle as he was chasing Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. He was replaced by newly acquired outside linebacker Preston Smith.

