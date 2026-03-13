Steelers lose Calvin Austin III in free agency

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Calvin Austin III is leaving in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 26-year-old receiver is signing with John Harbaugh’s New York Giants.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that the one-year deal is worth $1.5 million, including $100,000 guaranteed. Incentives can push it to as much as $4.5 million.

Austin, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played in 48 games for Mike Tomlin’s Steelers over three seasons.

