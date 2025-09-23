Steelers making adjustments to play in different time zone ahead of Ireland game

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are getting ready for their big Week Four matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland.

This afternoon, we heard from head coach Mike Tomlin.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that there is a whole lot that goes into preparing for an international game.

The Steelers are making some slight adjustments to their schedule this week.

They’re moving practice earlier to acclimate to the 5-hour time change.

They will practice here in Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. both tomorrow and Thursday before heading across the pond.

Tomlin noted there’s a lot more information across the league about how to best adjust when traveling for an international game compared to 10 years ago, when they went to London. He detailed some of the changes the group is making.

“We’re working early this week to start the body clock transition process. We certainly have some best practices in terms of acclimating ourselves. Once we begin the journey, the hydration factor, the sleep factor and all of those things. We had a good admin meeting yesterday regarding some of that stuff, so that we can get singularly focused on the football work, the prep work that’s going to be required to position ourselves to play winning football,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also told us the travel to Ireland won’t hurt or change the availability of some of the injured players working their way back.

Both Joey Porter Jr. and Deshon Elliott “certainly have a chance to return this week,” Tomlin said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group