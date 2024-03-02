Steelers meet with top linemen at the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers met with multiple top offensive linemen at the NFL Combine on Saturday. They met with Alabama tackle J.C. Latham, Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Duke’s Graham Barton, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, and Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran. Meanwhile, they did not meet with guys like Jackson Powers-Johnson, but they already met with players like him at the Senior Bowl.

Latham started at right guard before moving to right tackle for Alabama in 2022. A two-year starter at that position, he would likely play right tackle in the NFL and move Broderick Jones back to left tackle, where he played in college. Jones played right tackle in 2023.

Despite his size, Latham is no lumberer, and he is seen as a well-rounded player that can be elite in both run and pass blocking. In 915 pass-rush snaps as a tackle at Alabama, he gave up just two sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

