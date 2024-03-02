Local

Steelers meet with top linemen at the NFL Combine

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

JC Latham Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers met with multiple top offensive linemen at the NFL Combine on Saturday. They met with Alabama tackle J.C. Latham, Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Duke’s Graham Barton, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, and Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran. Meanwhile, they did not meet with guys like Jackson Powers-Johnson, but they already met with players like him at the Senior Bowl.

Latham started at right guard before moving to right tackle for Alabama in 2022. A two-year starter at that position, he would likely play right tackle in the NFL and move Broderick Jones back to left tackle, where he played in college. Jones played right tackle in 2023.

Despite his size, Latham is no lumberer, and he is seen as a well-rounded player that can be elite in both run and pass blocking. In 915 pass-rush snaps as a tackle at Alabama, he gave up just two sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board
  • Bail set at $1M for western Pennsylvania couple charged in animal cruelty investigation
  • Man flown to hospital after jumping from window in California apartment fire; 30 residents displaced
  • VIDEO: United States Coast Guard honors tiki boat captains for saving people who fell into river
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read