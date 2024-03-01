Bail set at $1M for western Pennsylvania couple charged in animal cruelty investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police have filed hundreds of charges against a Bedford County couple in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

Nyal and Renee Piper were taken to jail on Friday. Their bail is set at $1 million, NBC affiliate WJAC reports.

State police were contacted by Banfield Animal Hospital in late December about several dogs they had recently treated.

The investigation led troopers to the Pipers’ home along Business Route 220 in Bedford County.

>> More than 60 dogs found in Pennsylvania home

Troopers reported smelling a strong odor of urine and feces and the sound of “a large amount of dogs” barking inside the home, WJAC reports.

When police made contact with the homeowners, they found Nyal Piper, 81, and Renee Piper, 62, who both appeared dirty and “covered in feces.”

Troopers were initially told that around 15 dogs were inside the home before the Pipers changed their story and upped the amount to 60, WJAC said.

In total, 90 dogs, 8 cats and a turtle were rescued from the home.

Two dead dogs and a dead pig were found inside.

Four of the dogs found alive had to be euthanized at the scene. A fifth dog was put down at the humane society.

Both Nyal and Renee Piper are facing nearly 500 counts of charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect and cruelty to animals.

The Pipers were arraigned on Friday morning and are being held at the Bedford County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group