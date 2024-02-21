Steelers promote Mike Sullivan to senior offensive assistant

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their new role for former quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, as he has been reassigned as senior offensive assistant, according to the team’s website. Sullivan had been the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2021 before being reassigned. He had served as the team’s primary offensive play-called through the end of the 2023 season after offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired mid-year.

Sullivan lost his position as quarterbacks coach when the Steelers hired former Los Angeles Chargers passing game coach Tom Arth for that role earlier this offseason. Sullivan interviewed for two offensive coordinator positions, with the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. He had a second interview with the Raiders, but ultimately lost out on that job to former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and Munhall native Luke Getsy.

It had been reported that Sullivan was likely remaining with the Steelers, even after Arth was hired, but not what role he might have. The Steelers have never had a coach with the title of senior offensive assistant before, but it matches the title of senior defensive assistant that Teryl Austin and Brian Flores held from 2020-22.

