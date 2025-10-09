Steelers RB Jaylen Warren explains injury situation: ‘Just being preventative’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren returned to practice in full on Wednesday, and said he “feels great” after unexpectedly missing the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury.

Warren confirmed that the right knee injury occurred the previous week against the New England Patriots. Though it was anticipated that he would be able to play in Dublin, Ireland against the Vikings, Warren said that he didn’t suffer any kind of setback, and the team was simply exercising caution.

“Yeah, they were just being preventative,” he said. “We had a bye following.”

Warren confirmed that he’s good to go for the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group