Steelers re-sign long snapper, Pittsburgh-area native Christian Kuntz to 3-year contract

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Christian Kuntz Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) begins training at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers) (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract.

Kuntz was the team’s long snapper for the last three seasons, where he played in a total of 51 games.

“I feel like it hasn’t even hit me and my family and friends,” Kuntz said. “I’m playing for the Steelers. It still hasn’t hit me. I don’t think it ever will. It’s a blessing. It’s crazy.”

Kuntz spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before he joined the team in the 2019 preseason, the Steelers said.

A Pittsburgh-area native, Kuntz played football at Chartiers Valley High School and Duquesne University, where he was inducted into the Duquesne Athletics Hall of Fame. He finished with a school record 30.5 sacks while playing linebacker, winning two Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and earning All-American honors three times.

