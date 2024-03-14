Steelers re-sign long snapper, Pittsburgh-area native Christian Kuntz to 3-year contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract.

Kuntz was the team’s long snapper for the last three seasons, where he played in a total of 51 games.

“I feel like it hasn’t even hit me and my family and friends,” Kuntz said. “I’m playing for the Steelers. It still hasn’t hit me. I don’t think it ever will. It’s a blessing. It’s crazy.”

Kuntz spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before he joined the team in the 2019 preseason, the Steelers said.

A Pittsburgh-area native, Kuntz played football at Chartiers Valley High School and Duquesne University, where he was inducted into the Duquesne Athletics Hall of Fame. He finished with a school record 30.5 sacks while playing linebacker, winning two Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and earning All-American honors three times.

Three more years for the hometown kid 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5thnhpitce — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2024

