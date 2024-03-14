Steelers re-sign long snapper, Pittsburgh-area native Christian Kuntz to 3-year contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract.
Kuntz was the team’s long snapper for the last three seasons, where he played in a total of 51 games.
We have signed LS Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract. @BordasLaw— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2024
📝: https://t.co/bmZgNtZig3
“I feel like it hasn’t even hit me and my family and friends,” Kuntz said. “I’m playing for the Steelers. It still hasn’t hit me. I don’t think it ever will. It’s a blessing. It’s crazy.”
Kuntz spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before he joined the team in the 2019 preseason, the Steelers said.
A Pittsburgh-area native, Kuntz played football at Chartiers Valley High School and Duquesne University, where he was inducted into the Duquesne Athletics Hall of Fame. He finished with a school record 30.5 sacks while playing linebacker, winning two Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and earning All-American honors three times.
Three more years for the hometown kid 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5thnhpitce— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2024
