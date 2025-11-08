Steelers safety will miss second straight game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Jabrill Peppers will miss his second straight game with a quad injury, the team announced on Friday.

The quad issue first cropped up for Peppers in the middle of last week, with head coach Mike Tomlin describing it as only a soft-tissue injury. Tomlin said on Tuesday that it was possible that Peppers would return this week, but some light stretching before practice on Friday was all the work he managed to get in.

While Peppers will miss his second straight game, the Steelers will be getting one safety back this week against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, as Chuck Clark will return from injury. He is expected to back up Kyle Dugger and free safety Jalen Ramsey.

