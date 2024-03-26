Steelers to sign all-pro return man Cordarrelle Patterson

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Falcons and Vikings returner and running back Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal that will bring him to the AFC North, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That move is made, coincidentally, on the same day where kickoff returns are being brought back to prominence.

The rule is based on one the XFL used for the last two springs. The ball is kicked off from the 35-yard line like it is now, but instead of the kick coverage team being placed alongside the kicker, they are on the opposing 40-yard line. The blockers are lined up between the 30 and 35-yard line, 10 to 15 yards away.

Kicks must land inside the 20-yard line, and balls kicked into the end zone will now come all the way out to the 30-yard line, incentivizing teams to try to get the ball returned. Players can’t move until the ball is caught or hit the ground.

