Steelers stack depth, re-sign veteran offensive lineman

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Houston Texans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Texans won 20-12. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Houston Texans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Texans won 20-12. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed veteran guard Max Scharping, according to the NFL transaction report for Tuesday.

Scharping, 28, joined the Steelers mid-season in 2024, when the team signed him from the Washington Commanders practice squad on Oct. 1, after starting guard James Daniels was lost for the season to a torn Achilles tendon.

Scharping spent the rest of the year on the Steelers active roster and appeared in two games. He played seven snaps of offense and one snap of special teams.

