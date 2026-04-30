Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled Tour’ will make 2 stops in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her “Unraveled Tour” to Pittsburgh for not just one show, but two.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 29 and 30.

She will be joined by special guest Wolf Alice.

Tickets go on general sale starting Thursday, May 7. Click here for more information.

Rodrigo will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night and will make her hosting debut, in addition to being the musical guest, on Saturday Night Live this weekend. You can watch both appearances on Channel 11.

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