Steelers surprise man credited with expanding flag football locally with Super Bowl tickets

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers honored a local community leader by sending him to the Super Bowl.

On Saturday, the Steelers surprised Chris Curd, who they say has played a vital role in expanding access to flag football to thousands of kids in Western Pennsylvania. He’s the founder of the Pittsburgh Flag Football League and the PA Flag Football Foundation.

Super Bowl XLIII Champion Matt Spaeth presented Curd with two tickets to Super Bowl LX during a series of youth flag football games at the Montour Sports Complex.

“We wanted to take a moment to celebrate Chris and his longstanding commitment to expanding access to flag football—especially girls flag football,” Dan Rooney said. “The sport being sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association was a major accomplishment and Chris’ grassroots efforts played an important role in achieving this milestone.”

The Steelers launched a girls’ flag football program in high schools in 2022. Thanks in part to exponential growth, it became a sanctioned sport in 2024 and expanded into the collegiate level in 2025.

Throughout the sport’s growth, the Steelers say Curd’s organization supported them and area schools with site management, scheduling officials and creating game schedules. He also coached The Ellis School’s girls’ flag football team.

