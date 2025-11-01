Steelers tight end good to go after injury scare

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has been cleared to play in this Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Friday.

Freiermuth was listed on the team’s injury report with a quad injury on Wednesday. He suffered a quad contusion during the team’s Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, per a team source.

He did not practice on Wednesday, but was a full participant in both Thursday’s and Friday’s session before being given the green light to suit up this Sunday.

The injury limited him to 27 snaps against the Packers. He finished with three catches for 13 yards on the game.

He had been coming off a season high, when he caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

